Uttarakhand glacier outburst: All you need to know about current status of rescue operations

As we enter the 11th day since the tragic flash flood in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand took place, search and rescue operations are set to continue. Two more bodies have been recovered from the Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. The death toll has now gone up to at least 57, with dozens still missing.

A glacier burst resulted in massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on February 7.

Timeline of events in Uttarakhand

The flood severely damaged the hydropower project on the Dhauli Ganga river in Tapovan and slush choked part of the tunnel.

ITBP personnel managed to rescue 12 labourers from another part of the tunnel.

But the main operation was at a site where 34 labourers were feared trapped 180 metres inside the tunnel.

To trace the location of the trapped labourers, an aerial survey was done using a helicopter-borne Electromagnetic Pulse Imager.

Drone cameras were also sent inside the tunnel up to 120 metres and no evidence of human lives were found.

On Sunday, a week after the flood six bodies were recovered, so far 11 bodies in all have been recovered from the tunnel.

Bodies have also been recovered from the debris of another hydropower plant in Raini village, 5 km upstream of the NTPC site in Tapovan.

SDRF teams have found bodies in rivers including the Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda downstream in the districts of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Tehri Garhwal.

On Tuesday, three bodies were found in the Tapovan hydel project tunnel, and one from Maithana.

The search teams have also recovered 24 body parts from different places so far.