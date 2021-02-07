Uttarakhand glacier burst: State government issues help line numbers for those stranded in affected areas

After a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarkhand near the Rishi Ganga power project leading to a massive flood in Dhauli Ganga river, the state government has issued helpline numbers for people stranded in those affected areas.

People stuck in those areas have been advised to call: Disaster Operations Center number 1070, 1905 or 9557444486.

"Anyone requiring help can contact following emergency numbers -1070, 1905 and 9557444486. I thank state’s population in the affected regions for their cooperation and request everyone to maintain calm & not share unverified information on various platforms," Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat tweeted.

“If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number,” he added.

Trivendra Singh Rawat said that 600 personnel from the Indian Army and ITBP are on standby for dealing with any emerging situation and all the rescue teams are doing their best to save lives of missing workers at NTPC (140 nos) and RishiGanga site (17 nos).

CM Rawat said that medical teams have been rushed to the affected site and a 30-bed hospital has been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with this emergency.

"Hospitals in Srinagar, Rishikesh, Jollygrant, and Dehradun are on standby. We are doing our best to deal with this disaster.," CM said.

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in the Chamoli district on Sunday causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas and nearby Rishiganga power porject. Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.