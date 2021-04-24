Uttarakhand: Glacier burst near India-China border in Chamoli, government on high alert

A glacier burst near the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday night, authorities said adding that there has been no loss of life or damage reported yet. At least two people have died after an avalanche hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli Garhwal district near India-China border at around 4 p.m.m on Friday, the Indian Army said.



The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said the water level in the Rishi Ganga river has risen by two feet.



The Central government is monitoring the situation and has alerted all the stakeholders for rescue operations.



Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said, "We are trying to gather information whether any loss of life has occurred in the glacier burst. Due to bad weather in the region, we are unable to know the exact situation. Teams have been sent to take stock of the situation. The ITBP personnel deployed in the area are safe."



The glacier burst took place because of heavy snowfall in the region. Border Road Organisation (BRO) is trying to establish contact with workers who were involved in road construction activities in the area.



The burst took place in Sumna village. The Central Army Command is carrying out rescue operations. Colonel Manish Kapil, Commander, Border Road Task Force (BRTF) told media persons, a glacier has burst in Uttarakhand's Joshimath on the India-China border.



Soon after hearing about the glacier burst, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said, "I have received news about a glacier burst in the Sumna village in Niti Valley. I have issued an alert, and I am in regular touch with the BRTO and district administration." The Chief Minister added that Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate cognizance of the matter and assured help and instructed ITBp to be vigilant.



He further stated that the district administration has been asked to get details of the incident. "We have issued instructions to stop work at NTPC and other hydroelectric plants at night in order to avert any untoward incident."