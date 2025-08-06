Twitter
INDIA

Uttarakhand flash floods: 28 tourists from Kerala missing after cloudburst in Uttarkashi

In the aftermath of a devastating cloudburst in Uttarakhand and the ensuing flash floods, 28 tourists from Kerala have gone missing, their family members said. The cloudburst occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Dharali village, claiming the lives of at least five people and washing away many others.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 05:38 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and rescue efforts continue to take place.

As many as 28 tourists from Kerala have gone missing after a cloudburst in Uttarakhand triggered flash flooding and landslides, their family members said on Wednesday. According to the relatives, the group was leaving Uttarkashi for Gangotri around 8:30 am on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. Of the 28 missing persons, 20 are said to be settled in Maharashtra, while the others are from various districts of Kerala. At least five people have been confirmed dead after the cloudburst hit Dharali village on Tuesday afternoon, while dozens others are still missing.

What do the missing tourists' relatives say?
A relative of one of the couples in the group said the duo have been untraceable after the incident. "They said they were leaving from Uttarkashi to Gangotri at around 8:30 am that day. The landslides occurred along that route. We have been unable to contact them since they left," she said, according to PTI. "Their phones may have run out of battery by now. There is no mobile network in that region currently," she further stated. The relative added that the Haridwar-based travel agency, which arranged a 10-day Uttarakhand tour, also hasn't been able to provide any updates.

How bad was the cloudburst in Uttarkashi?
Tuesday's cloudburst struck Dharali, an ecologically-sensitive region, claiming the lives of at least five people. Officials said nearly half of the village had been buried under debris, slush, and water. Dharali is a key stop on the route to Gangotri, the origin of the Ganga river, and is home to several hotels and homestays. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and rescue efforts continue to take place.

