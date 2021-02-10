Headlines

U'khand glacial burst: 32 bodies recovered, over 200 still missing as rescuers enter Tapovan tunnel

A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and sister agencies entered the tunnel this morning after heavy machines removed more slush from the tunnel.

Updated: Feb 10, 2021, 11:17 AM IST

Days after several areas were hit by glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, as many as 32 bodies have been recovered so far, the state government said on Wednesday. Officials will collect DNA samples of the unattended recovered bodies.

A total of 206 people including 25-35 persons stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel are still missing. Around 30 people are feared trapped inside the 2.5 km long tunnel in the Chamoli district. Rescue operation at the tunnel is currently underway.

A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and sister agencies entered the tunnel this morning after heavy machines removed more slush from the tunnel the whole night.

The tunnel is still approachable till about 120 meters. More slush and water coming from inside the tunnel is making the way ahead difficult.

The police have issued a helpline number to provide information about the unidentified bodies.

"People, who know someone who is missing, can contact DIG Law and Order on +91 7500016666, they will be sent photos of 24 bodies that are yet to be identified, on WhatsApp," police said.

To decide the further course of action, a meeting of all agencies including senior officials of ITBP, NDRF, Army and local administration has been called.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha that efforts are underway on a war footing to rescue those who are trapped in a tunnel after a glacier burst in Chamoli district.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

(With ANI inputs)

