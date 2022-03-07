Uttarakhand Exit Polls 2022 Results LIVE Updates: Congress to form majority government

With the final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh complete, the five-state Assembly Elections 2022 have now concluded. With counting and results for all five states slated for coming Thursday (March 10), exit polls are out trying to understand who will be getting the mandate this time. In Uttarakhand, Zee News Exit Polls 2022 predict a change of government with Congress likely to edge past the incumbent BJP with as much as a 4% vote margin and 5-10 more seats.

As per the Zee News Exit Polls 2022, the 70 constituencies in the Himalayan state could see a shining Congress performance winning 35 to 40 seats. The incumbent BJP is likely to emerge as the winning party on 26-30 seats, meaning it is likely to form the opposition, bringing an end to the time of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in office. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is expected to win 2 to 3 seats which 1 to 3 seats will go to others.

In terms of vote percentage, Congress will pick up 39% of the votes in Uttarakhand as be the Exit Polls 2022. BJP will bag up to 4% less votes than Congress at 35%. Aam Aadmi Party, which is unlikely to emerge victorious in any of the seats, is surprisingly coming out as the third largest party as per vote share in the Exit Polls. BSP appears to be getting 8% of the votes while 9% will go to others.