Uttarakhand elections 2022: PM Modi accuses Congress of using late CDS Bipin Rawat’s name for votes

The Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 are set to commence from next week and political parties are continuing their battle of words to emerge victorious in the polls. In the midst of the election frenzy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the rival Congress.

While addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Srinagar city, PM Modi hit out at the Congress party ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly polls, saying that the opposition has been using the name late CDS General Bipin Rawat in an effort to gather votes in the elections.

The prime minister said, “The Congress party is using late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat`s name to gather votes. They did politics over his name after his appointment as the first CDS of the country. A leader of this party even called him `Sadak ka Gunda`.”

Uttarakhand | BJP issued resolution document for the next 5 yrs, this resolution document empowers the farmers & youth. This decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/m50dwqYEPR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

During the public rally in Srinagar city, PM Modi remembered the late army general and said that the people of Uttarakhand have always protected the country like a vigilant watchdog.

PM Modi said in the rally, “Today, memories of such a brave son of Pauri Garhwal, General Bipin Rawat ji are making me emotional. He showed the country that the people of Uttarakhand do not only have courage like mountains but also have high thinking like the Himalaya.”

While launching another attack at the Congress party, PM Modi said that the people of Uttarakhand can never forget the attitude of the party when the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes targeting the bases of terrorists who posed a threat to the nation.

General Bipin Rawat was the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India, who died in a tragic helicopter crash along with his wife and several other army personnel in December 2021. He was India's longest-serving four-star General and had conducted several high-level army operations.

The Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 are set to take place on February 14 and will be conducted in a single phase, while the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.