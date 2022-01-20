Uttarakhand Elections 2022: BJP releases first list of candidates, Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima

Just a few weeks ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has released its first list of candidates for the polls. The BJP, in its list, has announced the names of the candidates for 59 out of the total 70 seats in the state.

The candidate list of BJP also shows that the incumbent chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, will contest the upcoming elections in the state from the Khatima assembly constituency. The elections in the state are set to commence on February 14.

Earlier, current Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday that he will be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections from his home constituency of Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district of the Himalayan state.

#UttarakhandElections2022

BJP announces names of candidates for 59 out of the total 70 seats.



CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima

Citing this year’s slogan of BJP for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls, Dhami expressed confidence that the party will win with a sweeping majority this year as well. He said, “This time, we have given a slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'. The candidates' list will be announced soon.”

Till now, no clear announcements regarding the CM face of Uttarakhand from BJP have been made, but several opinion polls by media organizations show that Dhami remains one of the most popular candidates in the state, despite being the CM for only six months.

During the 2017 assembly elections in Uttarakhand, BJP won 57 out of the total 70 seats in the state, forming the government with a clear majority. This year, the party is confident that it will win more than 60 seats and form the government once again.

The Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 are set to commence on February 14 and will be conducted in a single phase, according to the Election Commission. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10 in Uttarakhand, and the rest of the four states where polls are scheduled.