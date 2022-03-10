Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Who is Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, the man who defeated CM Dhami?

Congress’s Bhuwan Chandra Kapri pulled off a major upset on Thursday by defeating Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima. Despite the Congress losing in Uttarakhand, the party leadership can perhaps take some comfort in this development.

Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district was won by Dhami in 2017. Incidentally, Dhami had defeated Kapri that year by 2,700 votes. In a sweet revenge of sorts, Kapri won the seat this time by over 7,000 votes.

The 40-year-old graduate has been associated with the Congress for a long time and has been the party’s one of the most trusted leaders in the state. Congress leaders in Uttarakhand say Kapri is a man on whom the party relies on to deliver. His humbleness and non-controversial ways also make him an asset.

cre_Trending

In fact, according to his election commission affidavit, his total declared assets are less than Rs 50 lakh.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Congress leader Harish Rawat, who led the campaigns of their respective parties in the assembly polls, were trailing on their respective seats on Thursday.

The ruling BJP looked all set to secure a second consecutive term in office in Uttarakhand leading in 44 out of the total 70 seats, according to latest trends.

The Congress had not declared Rawat as its chief ministerial candidate. Dhami on other hand was almost the BJP's chief ministerial candidate as the party was seeking a full five-year-term for the "young and dynamic" leader to deliver on the party's grand vision for Uttarakhand's development.

However, the BJP appears on way to making history by winning two successive assembly elections in the state as it had never happened in its 21-year history.

(With PTI inputs)