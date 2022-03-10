Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 Live: Here's what you can expect

In the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly elections BJP had won 56 seats, INC won 11 seats, and IND won 2 seats.

The state of Uttarakhand went to the polls in a single phase. on February 14 with over 65 per cent voter turnout.

As the counting for the elections will take place today (March 10), all eyes are on the new entrant in Uttarakhand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who is predicted to win by many.

According to the Zee News exit poll, the state will see a major fight between the ruling party BJP and the Congress party. It is also predicted that the Congress might make a solid comeback with Harish Rawat winning around 35-40 seats and BJP likely to win over 25 seats.

The key candidates in the Uttarkhand elections 2022 are - former chief minister Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Pritam Singh from the Chakrata, Yashpal Arya from Bajpur, Anukriti Gusain Rawat from Lansdowne, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal and Dhan Singh Rawat from the Srinagar assembly constituency.

The counting is to begin at 8 am on March 10.