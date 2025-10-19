DA Hike News: THIS state announces 3% increase in Dearness Allowance for employees ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja

After disappointing 1st ODI, Varun Aaron advises Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to take inspiration from THIS Indian cricketer
INDIA
The revised DA will be included in the October salary, paid in November, and will take effect from 1 July.
The Uttarakhand government has announced a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state employees and pensioners. The decision, approved by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, was confirmed by the Chief Minister’s Office.
The timing of the announcement, just a day before Diwali, which falls on 20 September, brings good news for government workers and retirees. The DA rise will apply to employees and pensioners of state government departments, public sector undertakings, and local bodies.
Several other states have also announced DA increases ahead of Diwali. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved a DA rise from 55% to 58% on 17 October, benefiting about 2.8 million employees and pensioners. He said the move would help improve living standards and bring prosperity during the festive season.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also announced a 3% DA increase on 16 October, raising the rate from 55% to 58%, effective from 1 July.
Similarly, on 15 October, the Karnataka government approved a 2% DA hike for its employees and pensioners, from 12.25% to 14.25%. This was the state’s second DA increase in the current financial year.
Other states such as Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh have also announced DA hikes for government staff ahead of Diwali.