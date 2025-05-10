Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently clarified that there is no such disruption in the helicopter service, emphasising the pilgrimage is being conducted smoothly in the state.

Amid rising India-Pakistan tension, a report emerged suggesting that the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has suspended the Char Dham Yatra helicopter service with immediate effect. However, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently clarified that there is no such disruption in the helicopter service, emphasising the pilgrimage is being conducted smoothly in the state.



"Dear Devotees, Chardham Yatra is being conducted smoothly in the state. So far, more than 4 lakh devotees have visited the Dhams. Heli services for Shri Kedarnath Dham are also fully operational. You are requested not to pay attention to any rumour. The state government constantly tries to make your travel experience safe and smooth. For any information and assistance, you can call helpline numbers 1364 and 0135-1364," he tweeted on Saturday debunking the rumours.





CM Dhami chaired a meeting on the current situation in view of India-Pakistan tension. The government has heightened security measures across the state amid India-Pakistan tensions, particularly during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. In response to security concerns following India's military actions against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, CM Dhami has directed officials to bolster safety protocols for the yatra, critical infrastructure, and border areas.

Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar confirmed the establishment of temporary police stations at each of the four Dhams (Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri) to ensure pilgrim safety. "For the Yatra, we have deployed forces specifically at all Char Dhams. A temporary police station has been set up at Shree Badrinath Temple, as well as at Kedarnath Temple, Gangotri, and Yamunotri," he said, adding, "Additionally, we are in the process of installing CCTV cameras to monitor the movements of all pilgrims."



