Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Monday the renaming of various places in the Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand, according to an official statement.While making the announcement, he said that the renaming is being done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. This initiative aims to inspire people by honoring great personalities who have contributed to the preservation of Indian culture, the statement added.

In the Haridwar district, Aurangzebpur will be renamed Shivaji Nagar, Gajiwali to Arya Nagar, Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur Kursli to Ambedkar Nagar, Indrishpur to Nandpur, Khanpur to Shri Krishna Pur, and Akbarpur Fazalpur to Vijayanagar, as per CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's announcement. In the Dehradun district, Miyanwala will be renamed Ramji Wala, Pirwala to Kesari Nagar, Chandpur Khurd to Prithviraj Nagar, and Abdullah Nagar to Daksh Nagar, the announcement further added.

In Nainital district, Nawabi Road will be renamed Atal Marg, and the road from Panchakki to ITI will be named Guru Golwalkar Marg, the announcement said. In Udham Singh Nagar, the Sultanpur Patti municipal council will be renamed Kaushalya Puri, it added.

Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Coronation Hospital on Monday to inquire about the health of people admitted there after consuming buckwheat flour supplied from Saharanpur. This comes after over 100 people fell ill due to food poisoning in the Dehradun district. According to preliminary information, people's health deteriorated due to the possibility of adulteration in buckwheat flour supplied from Saharanpur, said an official release.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami stated that the dealer's shop had been sealed, and a notice had been given to all the other places where the flour was supplied.CM Dhami added that the Saharanpur administration has also been informed regarding the same and an investigation is underway in the case.

"The buckwheat flour was supplied from Saharanpur. The dealer's shop has been sealed. A notice has been given to all the other places where the flour was supplied. We have informed the Saharanpur administration regarding the same. People who fell ill are receiving treatment here. Whoever is responsible for this will not be spared. An investigation is underway," CM Dhami told reporters.