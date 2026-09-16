Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami celebrates birthday with disabled children, gets emotional

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his birthday on Wednesday with children with disabilities at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his birthday on Wednesday with children with disabilities at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun. He cut a cake with the children and spent time interacting with them warmly.

The children appeared delighted and excited to have the Chief Minister among them. Dhami interacted with them, enquired about their well-being, and encouraged them to pursue their goals with confidence. Touched by the affection and warmth of the children, the Chief Minister became emotional, and his eyes welled up with tears.

The Chief Minister said that spending time with children brings new energy and inspiration to life. He said that the affection of the children and the happiness on their faces was the most special and memorable birthday gift for him.

He said every child possesses immense talent and potential, and it is the collective responsibility of society to ensure that children with disabilities receive equal opportunities, dignity, and a supportive environment to move forward. Geeta Pushkar Dhami, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, and teachers of the institute were also present on the occasion.

Dhami Praises PM Modi's 12 Years In Office

Earlier, Dhami, while addressing the media at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Headquarters on Balveer Road on Friday, said that Narendra Modi has completed 12 years in office as Prime Minister. Dhami said that this period has been dedicated to public welfare, good governance, service, the upliftment of the poor, and the overall progress of the people.

Extending greetings on behalf of the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a long, healthy, and prosperous life. He said that Prime Minister Modi has set a new record by completing 12 years as an elected Prime Minister.

People Now Vote For Performance, Not Slogans: CM Dhami

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first assumed office in 2014 with the blessings of the people. By electing him consecutively in 2014, 2019, and 2024, the people have demonstrated that the country now votes for performance, not slogans.

CM Dhami remarked that during the Congress era, schemes remained confined to files, whereas under the Modi government they are being translated into reality.