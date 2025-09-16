Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dehradun, 2 people missing; rescue operation underway

India-US trade talks to resume today amid tariff war as Washington’s top negotiator arrives in New Delhi

Raj Kundra grilled for five hours by EOW in Rs 60 crore financial fraud case

Legendary songwriter Bobby Hart, who gave Monkees their biggest hits, passes away

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'

TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Jinping; says, 'A deal was...'

US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters, says Donald Trump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key depa

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing

Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur sent to 2-day judicial custody

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeIndia

INDIA

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dehradun, 2 people missing; rescue operation underway

A cloudburst hit the Sahasradhara area in Dehradun late Monday night, causing widespread damage. According to officials, the flash flood brought massive debris into the main market, damaging two to three big hotels and destroying around 7-8 shops.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 08:02 AM IST

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dehradun, 2 people missing; rescue operation underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A devastating cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Dehradun, triggering massive landslides and flash floods that washed away cars and shops, with two people reported missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have launched a rescue operation.

The recent cloudburst in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area has exacerbated the situation, since heavy rainfall has been causing havoc in various parts of Uttarakhand.  According to Rakesh Jawadi, the village head, the flash flood brought massive debris into the main market, damaging two to three big hotels and destroying around 7-8 shops, as reported by Amar Ujala. About 100 people were rescued by villagers and taken to safe places; however, there are unconfirmed reports of one or two people missing, and search operations are underway. 

District Magistrate Savin Bansal, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kumkum Joshi and other officials rushed to the spot to ascertain the damage as soon as they received news about the incident. In view of the heavy rain and cloudburst, all schools from Class 1 to 12 in Dehradun are currently shut, according to an order issued by the District Magistrate. 

Various parts of Uttarakhand this monsoon, including Dharali-Harsil in Uttarkashi, Tharali in Chamoli, Chenagad in Rudraprayag, Sainji in Pauri, Kapkot in Bageshwar and parts of Nainital district, have been hit by heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides. The severe cloudburst in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi triggered devastating flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes, hotels, and homestays. The incident resulted in deaths, many missing people, and significant damage to infrastructure, including roads and buildings, and prompted immediate rescue operations by the NDRF and ITBP.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun to review relief and rescue operations in the disaster-ravaged parts of Uttarakhand and announced a financial relief package of Rs 1,200 crore for the affected areas.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level 2 ADAS, comes with high-tech built-in apps, its price is Rs...
Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level
Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full
Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's show after physical fight? Details inside
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's s
Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'
Donald Trump's trade advisor slams India again, day before trade talks
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Kohli’s MCG knock
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE