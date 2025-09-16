Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dehradun, 2 people missing; rescue operation underway

A cloudburst hit the Sahasradhara area in Dehradun late Monday night, causing widespread damage. According to officials, the flash flood brought massive debris into the main market, damaging two to three big hotels and destroying around 7-8 shops.

A devastating cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Dehradun, triggering massive landslides and flash floods that washed away cars and shops, with two people reported missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have launched a rescue operation.

The recent cloudburst in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area has exacerbated the situation, since heavy rainfall has been causing havoc in various parts of Uttarakhand. According to Rakesh Jawadi, the village head, the flash flood brought massive debris into the main market, damaging two to three big hotels and destroying around 7-8 shops, as reported by Amar Ujala. About 100 people were rescued by villagers and taken to safe places; however, there are unconfirmed reports of one or two people missing, and search operations are underway.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kumkum Joshi and other officials rushed to the spot to ascertain the damage as soon as they received news about the incident. In view of the heavy rain and cloudburst, all schools from Class 1 to 12 in Dehradun are currently shut, according to an order issued by the District Magistrate.

Various parts of Uttarakhand this monsoon, including Dharali-Harsil in Uttarkashi, Tharali in Chamoli, Chenagad in Rudraprayag, Sainji in Pauri, Kapkot in Bageshwar and parts of Nainital district, have been hit by heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides. The severe cloudburst in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi triggered devastating flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes, hotels, and homestays. The incident resulted in deaths, many missing people, and significant damage to infrastructure, including roads and buildings, and prompted immediate rescue operations by the NDRF and ITBP.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun to review relief and rescue operations in the disaster-ravaged parts of Uttarakhand and announced a financial relief package of Rs 1,200 crore for the affected areas.