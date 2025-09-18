Uttarakhand: Cloudburst struck Chamoli district, 5 missing; rescue operation underway

Five people remain unaccounted for after a cloudburst triggered by torrential rain struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

After a cloudburst caused by heavy rains hit the Chamoli area of Uttarakhand, five people are still missing. Six structures were reduced to rubble due to the rapid flow of debris. In Nanda Nagar, the incident happened late on Wednesday night. Although two people were pulled from the wreckage, search efforts are still in progress. Three ambulances and a medical team are being rushed to the affected area.

The weather service is predicting more intense rain in Chamoli, which is making search and rescue efforts more difficult.

Locals report that the cloudburst has left several individuals stranded in their homes.

A cloudburst in the state capital of Dehradun just four days earlier destroyed highways, wrecked homes and businesses, and killed at least thirteen people. Numerous connections that linked the city to other nearby locations were severed when two large bridges collapsed.

Dehradun, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar are under a red alert from the state government, which warns of exceptionally heavy rain and the possibility of more casualties, landslides, and infrastructure collapse through September 20.