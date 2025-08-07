Uttarakhand cloudburst: At least 3 dead, 50 missing, 70 rescued in Uttarkashi, 8 jawans swept away in flash floods, rescue operation underway

After the tragic cloudburst in Dharali on August 5, that led to sudden landslide and flash floods in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. At least 70 civilians have been rescued so far. As per reports, 3 are declared dead and 50 people are missing.

After the tragic cloudburst in Dharali on August 5, that led to sudden landslide and flash floods in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, authorities are carrying out rescue operations near Harshil and Dharali. At least 70 civilians have been rescued so far. As per reports, 3 are declared dead and 50 people are still missing.

The Indian Army has also confirmed that one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and eight Jawans are also missing due to the flash floods. Nine Army personnel and 3 civilians have been airlifted to Dehradun, three seriously injured civilians transported to AIIMS Rishikesh by road, and eight others are receiving care at the District Hospital, Uttarkashi.

The key roads and areas of Bartwari, Linchigad, Gangrani, Harsil, and Dharali are severely damaged and remains inaccessible posing challenges in rescue operations. As per reports, many tourists are also reported to be stranded in Gangotri due to flash floods, and are being aided with health and food by the army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police. According to the Army, tourists were being evacuated from Nelong helipad,as military helipad at Harsil is fully operational.

Uttarakhand CM meets rescued people

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami also visit hospital to meet the people rescued in Uttarkashi tragedy. H took to X, and wrote, 'In Uttarkashi, I met with people rescued from disaster-affected areas. Since this morning, more than 65 people have been heli-rescued and brought to Matli, Uttarkashi. During this time, people also expressed their gratitude to the government for the rescue operation. Our government is making every possible effort to evacuate people stranded in disaster areas. Officers have been directed to provide all possible assistance to those living in the affected areas. Essential supplies are being delivered to the affected areas through air services. The work of reopening closed roads is also ongoing continuously.'