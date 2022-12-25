Search icon
Uttarakhand: Christmas celebrations turn violent, mob attacks Uttarkashi event over ‘forced conversions’

A mob attacked Christmas celebrations in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, alleging “forced conversions” in the event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

Christmas celebrations turn violent in Uttarakhand (File photo)

Jolly Christmas celebrations soon turned violent in Uttarakhand when a mob ended up attacking a gatherer at an event, alleging that “forced conversions” to Christianity were taking place during the celebrations, according to the police reports.

The attack took place on Saturday Christmas eve when a group of around 30 people ended up attacking a Christmas programme in Uttarkashi district, alleging "forced conversion". An FIR has been registered by the police in this regard.

A cross FIR has been registered by the police in the event, with allegations against both sides. While a group of 30 youths has been accused of violently attacking the Christmas celebrations, the pastor leading the event has been accused of forcing people to convert to Christianity.

After the FIR, the police ended up arresting six people, including Pastor Lazarus Cornelius and his wife Sushma Cornelius, who were the victims of the attack by a Hindu organization, and have been accused of leading forced conversions through Christmas celebrations.

The attack on the Christmas event took place around noon on Saturday, and the incident occurred at Hope and Life Centre in the village, around 150 km from the state capital Dehradun. A pastor belonging to the Union Church in Mussoorie was leading the prayers.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that a cross FIR has been registered in the matter, and several people sustained minor injuries after the mob attack in the Uttarkashi district. No one was seriously injured, said the DGP.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, DGP Kumar said, “In the cross FIR, one side has been accused of forcibly converting while the other of being assaulted.” He further said that the police are currently probing the matter and both parties are under a lens.

