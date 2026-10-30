Uttarakhand: Chopper with 6 on board crashes near Joshimath, confirms Chief Minister

Uttarakhand helicopter with 6 on board crashes near Joshimath on Badrinath route. CM Pushkar Dhami confirms crash, rescue ops underway near Hathi Parvat.

A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, reported missing on the Joshimath-Badrinath route in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has crashed, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday.

The helicopter, which reportedly took off from Badrinath around 1:14 pm amid snowfall, lost contact near the Hathi Parvat area.

Lost contact over Joshimath Valley, fleet grounded

"Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd's helicopter bearing call sign VT-HCX, operating from Badrinath to Sahastradhara, Dehradun, which took off at approximately 13:14 hours has been reportedly missing. The helicopter lost communication when it was flying over Joshimath valley. At the same time, the tracking system could no longer track the helicopter, and its current location has not been ascertained yet," Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said in a statement.

As a precautionary measure, the entire fleet of M/s Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd has been grounded, the statement added.

Six on board, rescue teams deployed

All six persons on board are male: Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K, HS Natraja and pilot Capt Himanshu.

State rescue teams and the Army have been deployed for the search and rescue operation.

"We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chayee village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF," Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami posted on X.

"I myself am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment. I pray to God for the safe return of the passengers," the Chief Minister added.

चाई गांव, जोशीमठ के निकट हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, एसडीआरएफ द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। स्वयं भी पूरे घटनाक्रम की निरंतर निगरानी कर रहा हूं। गंभीर रूप से घायलों को तत्काल एयरलिफ्ट कर बेहतर उपचार हेतु हायर सेंटर पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ईश्वर से यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 30, 2026

"Army, SDRF teams reaching site"

A state official too confirmed that "there has been a crash".

"Yes, it is possible that there has been a crash. The Army, our SDRF team, police team and our health department team are reaching the site. I am also on my way to the site," said Chandra Shekhar Vashishth, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Joshimath.

History of chopper incidents in Uttarakhand

Over the past decade, Uttarakhand has recorded at least 12 distinct helicopter incidents - comprising five major fatal crashes and seven non-fatal incidents which include forced emergency landings resulting in injuries, technical forced landings, or ground safety fatalities.

In June last year, seven people were killed as the chopper flying them from the Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi in Uttarakhand crashed in a forest