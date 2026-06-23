Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says comfort and convenience of pilgrims is top priority

Dhami said that Uttarakhand is a priceless heritage of faith, culture, and nature. He appealed to all pilgrims and tourists to fully enjoy their journey in the peaceful environment of Uttarakhand and to not pay attention to any rumors.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that special attention is given to the comfort and convenience of all pilgrims visiting the Char Dham and the Hemkund Sahib. The CM gave the directive during a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat.

CM Dhami said that all pilgrims and tourists visiting the state are warmly welcome to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He stated that Uttarakhand is a priceless heritage of faith, culture, and nature. Dhami appealed to all pilgrims and tourists to fully enjoy their journey in the peaceful environment of Uttarakhand and to not pay attention to any rumors.

The chief minister said that in connection with the incidents reported in Karnaprayag and Nagarasu, the state government, the local administration, and the police are taking necessary action while probing all aspects of the matter. Action has already been taken against those found guilty during the investigation, and strict action will continue to be taken based on all established facts.

Dhami further said that along with the Char Dham Yatra, the Hemkund Sahib Yatra is also being conducted smoothly. More than 4 million pilgrims have visited the Char Dham shrines so far this year. Additionally, during the initial phase of the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, the number of pilgrims has been recorded at 25,000 higher than the corresponding period last year.

CM Dhami noted that Uttarakhand is home to three major sacred sites established by the Sikh Gurus—Hemkund Sahib, Reetha Sahib, and Nanakmatta Sahib—which attract a large number of devotees every year. He stressed that respecting everyone is an integral part of the culture and traditions of Uttarakhand.

The chief minister appealed to those spreading misleading information on social media not to attempt to divide the society and communities. He said that people of all faiths have made significant contributions to the country's progress by living and working together. Dhami made it clear that legal action would be taken against anyone spreading misleading or inflammatory content.

Dhami stated that all religious places are centres of faith, devotion, and inspiration, providing positive guidance to the society. The state government’s clear position is that no act that harms an individual’s dignity or hurts any religion or faith will be tolerated in Uttarakhand. The CM said that all issues can be resolved through dialogue, goodwill, and a harmonious environment.

The meeting was attended by Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee; Narendrajit Singh Bindra, Chairman of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust; Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan; Additional Chief Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu; Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli; Director General of Police Deepam Seth; Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey; DG Intelligence & Security Abhinav Kumar; IG Riddhim Agarwal; Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari; and Additional Secretary Tripti Bhatt.