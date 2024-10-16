The rescue team, including ITBP and SDRF jawans, will reportedly reach him by 1 am after walking 25 km.

Hours after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's helicopter made an emergency landing in Uttarakhand, the CEC remained stuck in a remote village near Munsiyari in Pithoragarh. The rescue teams could not reach the CEC even nine hours after his chopper landed at Ralam village, around 200 km from the district headquarters.

The rescue team, including ITBP and SDRF jawans, will reportedly reach him by 1 am after walking 25 km. There were three people on board the helicopter, including Additional Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand Vijay Kumar Jogdande, apart from the pilot.

Earlier today, Pithoragarh District Magistrate (DM) Vinod Girish Goswami said the chopper, which was on its way to Milam Glacier, left at around 1 pm. However, due to the cloudy weather and low visibility, it landed in Ralam village, 42 km away, at around 1.30 pm, he said. They have the necessary communication equipment including satellite phones, he added.