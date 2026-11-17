In a tragic accident near Gular Bazar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, six people were killed, and around 20 were injured after a bus plunged into a deep gorge.

In a tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district near Gular Bazar, at least eight people were killed and 26 others injured after a passenger bus fell into a gorge on Tuesday morning, November 17. According to the police, nearly 35 people were travelling in the bus when the accident took place. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) posted at Byasi and Dhalwala were immediately sent to the accident site for rescue operations. The injured were rushed to the hospital via ambulances.

Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khadelwal and Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey have also departed for the site. Meanwhile, the rescue operation is still underway.

The bus was operated by Vishwanath Seva, which began its journey from Haridwar in the early hours on Tuesday at around 3:30 AM. It was heading towards Karnaprayag via the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway when the accident took place near Gular Bazar. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

See the visuals

#WATCH | Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: A bus fell into a ravine about 100 meters below a bridge near Gular Bazar. Upon receiving the information, teams from SDRF posts Byasi and Dhalwala immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and SSP Shweta Choubey have departed for the site. According to preliminary reports, about 30–35 people were on board the bus, out of whom approximately 20 injured individuals have been rescued. The injured are being rushed to the hospital via ambulances. Four people have lost their lives in the incident. The rescue operation is currently underway. (Source: Police) — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

PM Modi condoles the accident

PM Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wrote, ''Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.''

Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2026

In a separate accident, four people lost their lives after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Banswada-Mohankhal motor road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The vehicle is identified as a Bolero which was travelling from the Pokhari area towards Ransi when the driver lost control near Bhatwari-Kandara and fell into a deep gorge. The vehicle was reportedly carrying 9-10 passengers.