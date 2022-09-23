Uttarakhand BJP leader’s son confesses to murder of 19-year-old woman, arrested: Know chilling details of case

BJP leader's son Pulkit Arya (Photo - Twitter)

Resort owner and son of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader, Pulkit Arya, was arrested for the alleged murder of a 19-year-old woman in Uttarakhand. Pulkit Arya, who is the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, was arrested by the authorities in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Arya has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old girl who used to work in his resort and was reported missing a few days back. After the girl’s family had filed a report and alleged the girl was being forced into the shady dealings of the accused.

Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested after they confessed to having killed the missing girl and thrown her body into the Cheela Canal, Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Chandra Suyal told PTI.

Why was Pulkit Arya arrested? Know details of the murder case

Pulkit Arya is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar, and a former chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. Vinod Arya has been granted a state minister's rank but holds no post in the government.

On Monday, Arya had reported to the police that a 19-year-old girl, who worked as the receptionist of his resort, had gone missing. This was an attempt to mislead the authorities, said the police after questioning the accused.

After growing pressure from social media, the family of the victim, and authorities, the police began probing the matter more deeply, questioning Arya and the staff of the hotel. Arya and his associates later confessed to the murder of the girl.

Though the police have not confirmed any such reports yet, many media outlets and locals have claimed that the girl was being forced into prostitution by the BJP leader’s son. A team has been sent to search for the girl's body in the canal, the police said, adding the case was cracked within 24 hours of being transferred from the revenue police to regular police.

Opposition party Congress alleged that the police was slow to act on the allegations against Arya because of his links with BJP and RSS. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised "the harshest action" no matter who's involved.

