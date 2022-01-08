Uttarakhand bans political rallies, protests till January 16 amid COVID-19 surge - Check full list of guidelines

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
Amid the growing cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Uttarakhand government, on Friday, imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. This includes the prohibition of all political rallies and protests in the state until January 16.
Here is the full list.
- All the schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed until January 16 as well.
- The state government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.
- The markets will remain open from 6 am to 10 pm.
- Gym, shopping mall, cinema hall, auditorium, stadium, etc will be functional with 50 percent of the total capacity.
- Those who are coming from outside Uttarakhand either should be fully vaccinated or should have RT-PCR negative certificate 72 hours before the travelling.