The death toll in the avalanche that struck Mana village near Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has risen to four, an official said on Saturday.

According to Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dehradun, four people have lost their lives in the avalanche incident.Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding in Central Command (GOC-in-C), shared the development on the Mana avalanche incident and said that all assistance, including UAVs and radars, will be pressed into service once the weather and road conditions are conducive.

"Currently, air effort is being put in to take out the casualties. We hope that with coordination with all agencies, we will complete the operation by this evening," said the official.

Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari also spoke to ANI and said, "The rescue operation began yesterday and until yesterday 33 workers were rescued. 17 more have been rescued today. In total, 50 people have been rescued, and a search operation for other missing people is underway to trace them."

The Indian Army said 55 Border Roads Organisation workers were trapped under snow after an avalanche on Friday morning. The avalanche hit the BRO camp, burying the workers inside eight containers and a shed.Rescue operations were halted on Friday evening due to hostile weather conditions, including rain and snowfall, and resumed this morning after the weather improved.

Choppers were deployed to join the rescue operation, and the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said excess snowfall was hampering rescue efforts.Dhami also conducted an aerial survey of the avalanche-affected area this morning.

"More than five blocks in the region have no electricity or internet because of continuous snow. We will restore connectivity in the area as soon as possible. More than 200 personnel are deployed for rescue operations," he said.

The Chief Minister said that 50 out of 55 people have been rescued and rescue operations are underway to evacuate the remaining people.He said that those who have been rescued are being brought to Jyotirmath and are undergoing treatment. If needed, they will also be referred to a higher centre.

The Chief Minister met the workers undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital and inquired about their well-being.He directed the District Magistrate that there should be no shortage of necessary resources in the search and rescue operation and said the Central Government is also providing all the necessary assistance.

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, while providing information to the Chief Minister, said that an avalanche occurred near Mana Pass yesterday.

"57 BRO labourers lived in containers there, out of which 2 labourers were on leave. Out of 55 workers, ITBP and the Army have conducted a rapid search and have rescued 50 people so far. 4 helicopters have been sent by the Central Government and the State Government. With their help, 25 workers have been brought to Jyotirmath so far," said the DM.

The District Magistrate praised the rescue operation carried out by ITBP and the Army. He said that the 28-member NDRF team has also reached the spot. They have a lot of experience in the way rescue operations are being carried out, the remaining workers will be rescued soon.

