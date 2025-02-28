INDIA
Of the 57 trapped Border Roads Organisation (BRO) construction workers, 16 have been rescued till now, after a massive avalanche struck near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Friday.
NDRF Director General Piyush Anand said their focus was to evacuate the maximum number of people. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been monitoring the operation closely and has given directions to save every life.
"16 people have been evacuated. Four teams of NDRF have been mobilised. Our focus is on rescuing a maximum number of people. The Union Home Minister has been monitoring the operation closely. He has spoken to DG ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) and me. The Home Minister has given clear directions to save every life," Anand told ANI.
Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Suman said a team of 65 people are engaged in the rescue missions. He said the situation remained difficult due to continuous snowfall in the region. However, Suman added that rescue operations were underway to rescue trapped BRO workers.
"The situation there is difficult as there is continuous snowfall in the area. A team of 65 people is engaged in the rescue mission. So far, 10 people have been rescued, and an operation is underway to rescue those trapped. We have made a demand for an Army helicopter," Suman told ANI."Rescued persons have been admitted to ITBP hospital in Mana," he added.
His remarks come after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the rescue mission was underway to pull out BRO workers who got trapped under the snow in the aftermath of a massive avalanche that struck near Mana village in the Chamoli district.
Of 57 workers, 41 still remain trapped under the snow while the remaining were pulled out safely. The chief minister said helicopter services couldn't be used for rescue missions due to inclement weather in the region.
"Rescue mission is underway. Due to inclement weather, helicopter service cannot be used. We are trying to rescue the labourers. The offices of the PM and Home Minister are in touch with us," Dhami said, addressing a press conference here.Earlier in the day, Dhami took stock of rescue efforts to free the trapped workers. He reached the state disaster Control Room to review the efforts to rescue workers trapped under snow.
The Uttarakhand government on Friday issued helpline numbers for people to get any assistance or information related to the avalanche. According to Uttarakhand government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), people are encouraged to contact the helpline numbers, which are being operated through state emergency operation centre of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.
The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers - Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll Free No: 1070.Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Dhami and assured that the government's priority was to safely evacuate the people trapped in the incident.
The Home Minister also spoke to the DG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the DG of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) regarding the evacuation efforts.Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Chief Minister Dhami and assured local army units are providing all possible assistance to those affected.
