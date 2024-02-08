Uttarakhand: Authorities demolish 'illegal' madrasa in Haldwani, miscreants pelt stones, set police vehicles on fire

Miscreants threw stones at police officers after the demolition and set police vehicles on fire.

The authorities in Uttarakhand's Haldwani demolished a madrasa believed to have been illegally constructed near the Banbhulpura police station on Thursday. Miscreants threw stones at police officers after the demolition and set police vehicles on fire. Several officials were reportedly injured in the incident. Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. Additional forces have been called to Haldwani amid tense situation in the area.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called a high-level meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police. He also appealed to the people to maintain peace. Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued in the area and security has been strengthened.

