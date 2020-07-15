Headlines

Uttarakhand: At least three dead, three rescued alive after building collapses in Dehradun

The injured have been sent to a local hospital.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 08:29 PM IST

At least 3 people have died after a building collapsed in the Chukkuwala area of Dehradun on Wednesday.

Three injured people have been rescued so far, and rescue operation is underway to save others trapped inside the collapsed building.

"DRF team rushed to building collapse site at Chhukhuwala, Dehradun & did search & rescue operation with local SDRF. 3 rescued alive and 3 dead bodies retrieved. Operation on," Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF said.

The injured have been sent to the hospital.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is also present at the spot, and the rescue operation is still underway.

 

