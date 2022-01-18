Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022: Zee opinion poll reveals how voters are divided on caste and religion

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: The hill state will go to a single phase poll on February 14. Zee News has conducted the largest opinion poll by any media house in terms of sample size, to get an insight into 'Janta Ka Mood'. The opinions of more than 12 lakh people in 690 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa where taken into consideration while conducting this opinion poll.

Uttarakhand is one state in India where the upper castes constitute a whopping majority of over 60%. It is they who are the pivot of politics in the state. This is also the land of Hindu religious worshipping sites. The Zee News survey suggests that a majority of the respondents, nearly 43% want Harish Rawat to head the next government.

What survey suggests

BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Anil Baluni were second and third position with 31% and 11% respectively for CM face.

Data suggests 57% of Brahmins and 60% of Rajputs support the BJP, only 38% of Schedules Caste respondents backed the party.

As much as 67% of Other Backward Class (OBC) also favour the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per survey.

The Congress party had a more equal backing from all communities including 62% of SC, 40% of Rajputs and 43% of Brahmins.

Zee Opinion poll also shows Congress party getting a significant endorsement from the Muslim community with 84% backing it.

How survey was conducted

Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 70 seats of Uttarakhand between December 10, 2021 to January 15, 2022.

The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults who were asked about the most important issues and the factors.

The survey asked voters about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The survey result is based on voters views in the opinion poll and not the actual results of the Assembly election.