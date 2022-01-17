Uttarakhand Assembly Elections opinion poll: Who do voters want as CM?

Zee News conducted ‘Janta ka Mood’ opinion poll to predict the voter’s mood in all five poll-bound states. Janta ka Mood is the biggest opinion poll which lists results based on 40,000 samples and covered 70 seats from December 10, 2021 to January 15, 2022.

Following the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, the Zee News ‘Janta Ka Mood’ unveiled that Congress’ Harish Rawat will receive 43 per cent votes. BJP’s CM face Pushkar Singh Dhami got 23% votes in the opinion poll. About 17 per cent of the voters showed interest in BJP’s Anil Baluni. AAP’s Karnal Kothiyal was the fourth most favoured one as only eight per cent voters voted for him.

For conducting the opinion polls, Zee News divided Uttarakhand into two regions – Garhwal and Kumaon. Based on the poll results, BJP got 22-24 seats in Garhwal. Congress followed with about 15-17 seats, while AAP won about 0-1 seats in the opinion poll.

Meanwhile, elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March. Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab are scheduled to go for polls in one phase on 14 February. Lastly, Manipur will have two-phased polls on 27 February and 3 March.