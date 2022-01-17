Uttarakhand Assembly Elections opinion poll: Congress to edge past BJP in a close contest

With five states heading for polls in the upcoming weeks, Zee News conducted an opinion poll of to know the mood on the voters. The ‘Janta ka Mood’ opinion poll was conducted on more than 10 lakh responses. The Uttarakhand State Assembly Election will be a close call with the two major parties the BJP and Congress coming neck and neck in terms of vote share in opinion polls.

In total, BJP is expected to win between 31-35 seats while the Congress could win between 33-37, edging away with a win.

In terms of who people of Uttarakhand want as the CM face, Congress senior leader and former CM Harish Rawat got the biggest share of polling vote. In terms of the expected seats, the BJP is likely to get around 23 seats in Garhwal while the Congress will get around 16. Newcomer AAP may get one seat. On the other hand, the Congress is expected to dominate Kumaon winning 19 seats compared to BJP’s 10.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is expected to get 43% vote share in Garhwal while Congress polled 38%. AAP emerged with 14% share in opinion polls whereas 5% went to others. In Kumaon, Congress had 42% share compared to BJP’s 38%. AAP and others polled for 10%.

Harish Rawat got 43% of the CM vote share while BJP’s Pushkar Singh Dhami got 23 %. Anil Balooni, also BJP, got 17% while Col Ajay Kothiyal of AAP got 8%.