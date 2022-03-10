Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022 Live: Harish Rawat says Congress will get close to 48 seats



The counting for the Assembly elections 2022 has begun for all five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa.

While postal ballots are still being counted across all states, it is quite early to project who is leading at the moment.

Also Read | Assembly Election Result 2022: Election Commission's full preparations and Covid guidelines for counting day

According to SSP Janmejay Khanduri, around 550 police personnel are deployed in Dehradun for the counting of votes. Mobile phones have been prohibited inside the counting centres.

Dehradun | I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/MBHFmwnmGa March 10, 2022

Speaking to ANI, Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat said, "I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats."