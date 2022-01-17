Uttarakhand assembly election 2022: Will Pushkar Singh Dhami remain the CM face of BJP?

The election frenzy across India has kicked off soon after the schedule for the assembly polls was announced by the Election Commission earlier this year. The Uttarakhand assembly polls, according to the EC, are set to kick off from February 14, 2022.

As the Uttarakhand assembly elections, 2022 are nearing, many are speculating that Pushkar Singh Dhami will remain the Chief Minister face of the BJP if it emerges victorious in the polls. BJP has also stated that they are expecting to win with a sweeping majority this year, similar to the last assembly polls.

Meanwhile, current Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday that he will be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections from his home constituency of Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district of the Himalayan state.

Citing this year’s slogan of BJP for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls, Dhami expressed confidence that the party will win with a sweeping majority this year as well. He said, “This time, we have given a slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'. The candidates' list will be announced soon.”

According to the opinion polls conducted by several organizations, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has emerged as one of the most popular candidates for the post of the chief minister, provided BJP wins the upcoming Uttarakhand elections.

No clear announcement regarding the Chief Minister face of the party has been made yet, but it is being greatly expected that the faith of the party will lie with Dhami during the assembly polls, even though he has been the CM of Uttarakhand for only six months.

Dhami was appointed as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in July 2021, succeeding former CMs Tirath Singh Rawat, and Trivendra Singh Rawat. During the 2017 assembly elections in Uttarakhand, BJP won 57 out of the total 70 seats in the state.

As announced by the Election Commission, the assembly polls in Uttarakhand are set to commence from February 14, in the single phase. The counting of the votes will be done on March 10. Uttarakhand is one of the five states where the elections are set to commence in February, alongside Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab.