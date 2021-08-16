Uttarakhand announces COVID curfew from August 17: Check new guidelines - What's allowed, what's not
The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced that the COVID curfew will remain in force in the state from August 17to August 24
The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced that the COVID curfew will remain in force in the state from August 17 at 6 am to August 24 at 6 am. The state government said that the COVID-19 vaccination exercise will continue during the curfew.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state did not announce any relaxations in the state despite a declining trend of COVID cases in Uttarakhand.
The state government had last week extended the COVID curfew by another week, till August 17.