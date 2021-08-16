Trending#

Uttarakhand announces COVID curfew from August 17: Check new guidelines - What's allowed, what's not

The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced that the COVID curfew will remain in force in the state from August 17to August 24


Uttarakhand lockdown

Updated: Aug 16, 2021, 02:18 PM IST

The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced that the COVID curfew will remain in force in the state from August 17 at 6 am to August 24 at 6 am. The state government said that the COVID-19 vaccination exercise will continue during the curfew.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state did not announce any relaxations in the state despite a declining trend of COVID cases in Uttarakhand. 

The state government had last week extended the COVID curfew by another week, till August 17. 