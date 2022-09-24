Search icon
Uttarakhand Ankita Bhandari murder case: Body of missing teen found near Chilla canal, SIT formed for probe

Uttarakhand: The girl was allegedly murdered by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya who has been now arrested along with the other two accused.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Uttarakhand Ankita Bhandari murder case (Photo: ANI)

The body of 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari has been recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Saturday morning. The girl went missing from a resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand about 5-6 days ago. The victim’s relatives were called to identify the body, the SDRF confirmed.

The girl was allegedly murdered by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya who has been now arrested along with the other two accused.

The teenage girl worked as a receptionist in Yamkeshwar Vidhan Sabha’s Ganga Bhojpur resort and reportedly disappeared from the resort under suspicious circumstances.

Meanwhile, an SIT under Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi has been formed to investigate the case, state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted on Saturday morning.

Police said that accused confessed to having pushed her into a canal after a dispute and she drowned. On Friday night, a bulldozer was called to destroy the infamous resort where the 19-year-old girl worked as a receptionist.

The officials swung into action after CM Dhami instructed them to take ‘stern’ action. Earlier, a large number of locals from various villages in the vicinity pelted stones on the resort and thrashed the accused while the police were taking them along.

