Uttarakhand accident: Bus loses control, overturns near Nainital's Bhowali; 1 killed, several injured; here's what we know so far

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INDIA
In a tragic incident in Uttarakhand, at least 1 killed and several injured after a bus lost control and overturned near Khupi village area near Bhowali in Nainital district on Friday morning.
In a tragic incident in Uttarakhand, at least 1 killed and several injured after a bus lost control and overturned near Khupi village area near Bhowali in Nainital district on Friday morning.
SDRF Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni told ANI, "Around 7:30 am today, we received information that a bus had overturned on Bhowali road near Khupi. The police evacuated the injured passengers and shifted them to the nearby hospital. One person lost his life in the incident. The body has been sent for postmortem."