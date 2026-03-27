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Uttarakhand accident: Bus loses control, overturns near Nainital's Bhowali; 1 killed, several injured; here's what we know so far

In a tragic incident in Uttarakhand, at least 1 killed and several injured after a bus lost control and overturned near Khupi village area near Bhowali in Nainital district on Friday morning. 

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 12:45 PM IST

Uttarakhand accident: Bus loses control, overturns near Nainital's Bhowali; 1 killed, several injured; here's what we know so far
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In a tragic incident in Uttarakhand, at least 1 killed and several injured after a bus lost control and overturned near Khupi village area near Bhowali in Nainital district on Friday morning. 

SDRF Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni told ANI, "Around 7:30 am today, we received information that a bus had overturned on Bhowali road near Khupi. The police evacuated the injured passengers and shifted them to the nearby hospital. One person lost his life in the incident. The body has been sent for postmortem."

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US-Israel-Iran war: Explosions heard near Pakistan Embassy, Ambassador’s residence in Tehran; was it a 'targeted attack'?
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