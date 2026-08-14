Uttarakhand: 7 dead, 14 injured in Chamoli tunnel collapse; 1 trapped as rescue operation underway

7 workers killed, 14 injured after debris and water flooded an under-construction THDC hydro tunnel in Mayapur, Pipalkoti, Chamoli, Uttarakhand on Thursday 6:45 pm. 1 worker still trapped. SDRF, NDRF, Army, ITBP rescue ops underway.

Seven workers have died, and 14 others were injured after debris and water entered an under-construction hydro tunnel at the THDC project in Mayapur, Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday evening. One worker remains trapped inside the tunnel, while 21 of the 22 workers who were inside have been accounted for.

How the incident occurred

The incident occurred around 6:45 pm when a large volume of debris and water suddenly entered the tunnel being constructed by HCC. Workers from the shift on duty were trapped inside.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said: "This is a tunnel under construction for a hydropower project belonging to THDC. Around 6:30 or 6:45 pm, a large volume of debris and water surged into the tunnel. Workers from the shift on duty got trapped inside."

Previously, Kumar said that 16 workers had been rescued safely until 9 pm, while efforts were continuing to evacuate the remaining people.

Massive rescue operation underway

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the accident, with teams from SDRF, NDRF, Army, ITBP, CISF, DIRF and local police deployed at the site. Rescue teams are using improvised drum boats to reach workers stranded due to debris and water. Machinery is being used to clear debris and drain water from the tunnel.

The injured workers were taken to nearby hospitals. Officials said those with serious injuries would be shifted to higher medical centres, while others were being treated at Gopeshwar. "We are hopeful that we will be able to rescue everyone within the next few hours," Kumar said.

CM Dhami monitoring situation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring the rescue operation and said the government's "top priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of every person trapped inside". He said he had spoken to the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh regarding the incident.

Dhami will conduct an on-site inspection at 9 am on Friday and meet injured workers in Gopeshwar at 10:25 am. He directed the district administration to ensure no delay or lapse in rescue work and extend all possible assistance to affected workers and families. Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the collapse. The administration has mobilised all available machinery and personnel at the site.