Uttarakhand: 5 dead, several hospitalised after allegedly consuming liquor distributed by Panchayat poll candidate

File Photo

At least five people were killed and several more were injured after a panchayat election candidate reportedly gave alcohol to his supporters in two different villages on Saturday. They reported that some of the hospitalized people are in really critical condition.

Also, READ: Bihar: Arrest warrant issued against absconding former MLA Kartik Kumar for involvement in kidnapping case

Two persons have been detained on suspicion of involvement in the crime. Phoolgarh and Shivgarh are under the jurisdiction of the Pathri police station, and the station house officer there has been placed on administrative leave, the authorities stated.

However, preliminary investigations conducted by the Chief Minister's Office concluded that illegal alcohol use was not the cause of death. The state administration has mandated an independent investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Haridwar Yogendra Yadav revealed that three persons (Raju, Amarpal, and Bhola) in the hamlet of Phoolgarh and two others (Manoj and Kaka) in the village of Shivgarh all died from alcohol poisoning. There have been other hospitalizations, he added.

The booze is being tested for its quality. The SSP said that they are investigating whether or not alcoholism had a role in the victim's death.

According to Yadav, attempts are being made to identify the panchayat election candidate who is suspected of distributing the alcohol among the people.

The SHO of the Pathri police station, Ravindra Singh, has been suspended, and two others have been detained in connection with the event.

According to a report from the Chief Minister's Office, which cited Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey, preliminary investigations suggest that use of illegal liquor is not the cause of death in this instance.

Among the causes of mortality listed in the study were old age and disease, injuries incurred in a fight, and excessive alcohol use.

However, a post-mortem examination and magisterial investigation will determine the actual cause of death, as stated by Pandey.

Pooram Singh Rana, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate for the city of Haridwar, has been tasked with investigating the incident and filing a report on his findings within 15 days.

(With inputs from PTI)