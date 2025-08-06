Twitter
INDIA

Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 60 feared swept away as cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarkashi

Team of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and NDRF are working together to search for victims in Uttarkashi's Dharali village after a cloudburst triggered flash floods. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is overseeing the rescue operations.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 60 feared swept away as cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarkashi

Relief and rescue operations are underway in Uttarkashi’s Dharali village after a devastating cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides on several stretches of the Uttarkashi-Harsil road on Tuesday. The disaster has so far claimed at least 5 lives with over 60 people still missing, including 8-10 Indian Army personnel. More than 130 people have been rescued so far, according to Uttarakhand government officials. 

Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds disaster meeting on Uttarkashi cloudburst

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a disaster management meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to assess the cloudburst and flash flood in Uttarkashi's Dharali. Dhami spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and detailed the recent natural disaster in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi district. He told PM that the state government is engaged in relief and rescue operations with full readiness. Due to continuous heavy rains, difficulties have arisen in some areas, but all concerned agencies are working in coordination to provide quick assistance to the affected people, as reported by ANI.

Also read: Flash flood devastates Uttarkashi's Dharali: What is cloudburst? Five worst cloudbursts in India


Earlier, Dhami visited the Joshiyada helipad in Uttarkashi and assessed the areas affected by the recent cloudburst. The CM also conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas to review the damage and ongoing relief efforts. Rescue and relief operations are underway with full support from the state and central governments. The Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, and local residents conducted rescue operations, where 130 people have already been saved. Despite challenges from damaged roads and a bridge, the Dehradun Disaster Operations Station is working round-the-clock to ensure safety. 

Also read: Uttarkashi cloudburst triggers flash flood in Dharali village, 4 killed

Army, ITBP, SDRF, and NDRF rescue around 130 people

“10 DSP, 3 SP and around 160 police officials are engaged in carrying out rescue operations. Helicopters of the Indian Army are also ready. As soon as the weather improves, the helicopters will be used for rescue operations. Food packets and a team of doctors have been prepared. The work to restore electricity is also underway. Mobile network is not available in Dharali as of now. We are trying to reach the people. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely," the CM said, according to ANI. 


(With inputs from ANI)

