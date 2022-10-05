Search icon
Uttarakhand: 25 found dead, 21 rescued as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal

Uttarakhand bus accident: The police are coordinating with the family members of the accident victims.

Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 07:21 AM IST

Uttarakhand bus accident in Pauri Garhwal

The Uttarakhand police and SDRF personnel have so far found 25 dead bodies in the Birokhal area of Pauri Garhwal district where a bus carrying over 40 people fell into a gorge on Tuesday. The state's DGP Ashok Kumar said they have also rescued 21 people overnight and shifted them to hospitals.  

The bus was carrying between 45-50 people who were part of a marriage procession. The incident took place in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. 

Haridwar' SP city Swatantra Kumar Singh had informed that the marriage procession left from the Laldhang area. 

The police are coordinating with the family members of the accident victims. 

The Pauri Police and SDRF are at the spot to provide rescue and relief.  

."Around 40-42 people were on the bus, including women and children. We are in continuous touch with the Pauri police and villagers," he added. 

With inputs from ANI

