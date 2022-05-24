Search icon
Uttarakhand: 2 SSB jawans killed as vehicle falls into deep gorge

The accident occurred near Lal Ghati on Monday when the jawans were on way to their unit in Didihat from Thal

Reported By:Aayushi| Edited By: Aayushi |Source: PTI |Updated: May 24, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

Two Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans were killed when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Lal Ghati on Monday when the jawans were on way to their unit in Didihat from Thal, Police sub-inspector Himanshu Pant said.

The jawans have been identified as Manoj Pant and Karan Singh. The incident took place 10 km from Thal, police said, adding that the cause of the accident is not yet known.

