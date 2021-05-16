Uttarakhand: 1,000 children under 9 years of age test positive for COVID-19 in last 10 days

Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days, informed the state health department. Some of the children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.

According to the Health Department, only 2,131 children contracted the infection in the last year, while 264 children tested positive from April 1 to April 15. 1,053 cases reported from April 16-April 30, and 1,618 from May 1-May 14.

Anoop Nautiyal, President of Social Development for Communities Foundation (SDCF) has informed that there are 771 active cases per one lakh people in the state which is seven times more than that of per one lakh people in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the state government failed to increase testing and controlling mortalities. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 79,379 active coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand and 4,426 died due to the deadly disease.

In other news, on Thursday, former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat made a statement regarding the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is responsible for COVID-19. He said that as humans, coronavirus is a living organism and has the right to live.

"Seen from a philosophical angle, coronavirus is also a living organism. It has the right to live like the rest of us. But we (humans) think of ourselves to be the most intelligent and are out to eliminate it. So it is constantly mutating itself," he told a private news channel here.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of cases of the coronavirus disease reached 24,684,077 as the country logged 3,11,170 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Sunday morning. The daily fatalities due to COVID-19 were recorded at 4,077, taking the overall related death toll to 270,284, the dashboard showed further.