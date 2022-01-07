Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya hit by earthquake of magnitude 4.3

Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3 occurred on January 6 at 11:59 pm, said the NCS

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2022, 07:56 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya hit by earthquake of magnitude 4.3


Ayodhya was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale on January 6, 2022, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake took place at approximately 176 km NNE of Ayodhya.

The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 and Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh."

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.