Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya hit by earthquake of magnitude 4.3



Ayodhya was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale on January 6, 2022, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake took place at approximately 176 km NNE of Ayodhya.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 & Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India

