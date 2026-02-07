Uttar Pradesh: Yamuna City to get Rs 3.5 lakh crore AI hub near Noida Airport, here's all you need to know

The foundation for the AI hub was laid during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, where the company's representatives met with Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and expressed their interest in developing the AI hub in the state.

The Greater Noida's Yamuna City is all set to get a smart makeover with the proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub, also known as Yamuna City, near the Noida Airport. The Hyderabad-based AM Green company has expressed interest in setting up the AI hub and has requested 250 acres of land near the Noida Airport. A delegation from the company visited the area on Wednesday to explore the possibility of setting up the hub.

The foundation for the AI hub was laid during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, where the company's representatives met with Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and expressed their interest in developing the AI hub in the state. Following this, the delegation visited the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Wednesday and met with CEO RK Singh to discuss the proposal. During the meeting, Singh briefed the delegation about the industrial sectors in Yamuna City, its connectivity, and the Noida International Airport.

AI Hub to attract over Rs 3.5 lakh crore investment

The company is planning to invest over Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the AI hub, which will be set up in Yamuna City. The delegation was informed that Yamuna City is an ideal location for investment, and the company was impressed with the area. The CEO, RK Singh, stated that the company will move forward with setting up its unit in the area.

After the meeting, the delegation inspected the area, including Sector-8 and 28, and gave a positive response. The company is expected to set up AI data centers, research labs, studios, startups, and offices of other major AI companies in the hub. The hub will focus on AI model development, data analytics, machine learning, research and innovation, and developing AI-based solutions for various industries.

Budget announcement to boost data center investments

The recent announcement in the central budget to provide tax exemptions on cloud services for data center companies until 2047 is expected to boost investments in the sector. This move is likely to attract more data center companies to Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna City. Currently, around 11 data center plots have been allocated in Noida and Greater Noida, and more are expected to be allocated in the coming days.

AI hub to be second in Uttar Pradesh

The proposed AI hub in Yamuna City will be the second AI hub in Uttar Pradesh, after Lucknow. The hub will cater to various industries and will have state-of-the-art facilities, including data centers and research labs.