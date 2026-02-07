Who is Ritu Tawde? 2-time Ghatkopar corporator set to be BJP's second-ever Mumbai mayor
'2 kaudi ki team': Pakistan brutally trolled after last-over win over Netherlands in tournament opener
'Thok diya dushmano ko': Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India's U19 Cricket World Cup victory, says 'we are not third world'
Uttar Pradesh: Yamuna City to get Rs 3.5 lakh crore AI hub near Noida Airport, here's all you need to know
Delhi Police arrest Jal Board sub-contractor in Janakpuri pit death; FIR registered for fatal negligence
T20 World Cup 2026: Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Sivamani to perform at opening ceremony
Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026: Sonu Sood shares advice for parents after Ghaziabad minor sisters' suicide case | Exclusive
Vaibhav Suryavanshi can't make senior India debut, even if BCCI pushes for it, here's why
Smriti Mandhana's mother targets Palash Muchhal, takes dig at him after daughter’s WPL win, netizens call her 'savage aunty' after post goes viral, watch
BJP names Ritu Tawde as Mahayuti candidate for Mumbai Mayor, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Ghadi is named as her Deputy
INDIA
The foundation for the AI hub was laid during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, where the company's representatives met with Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and expressed their interest in developing the AI hub in the state.
The Greater Noida's Yamuna City is all set to get a smart makeover with the proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub, also known as Yamuna City, near the Noida Airport. The Hyderabad-based AM Green company has expressed interest in setting up the AI hub and has requested 250 acres of land near the Noida Airport. A delegation from the company visited the area on Wednesday to explore the possibility of setting up the hub.
The foundation for the AI hub was laid during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, where the company's representatives met with Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and expressed their interest in developing the AI hub in the state. Following this, the delegation visited the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Wednesday and met with CEO RK Singh to discuss the proposal. During the meeting, Singh briefed the delegation about the industrial sectors in Yamuna City, its connectivity, and the Noida International Airport.
The company is planning to invest over Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the AI hub, which will be set up in Yamuna City. The delegation was informed that Yamuna City is an ideal location for investment, and the company was impressed with the area. The CEO, RK Singh, stated that the company will move forward with setting up its unit in the area.
After the meeting, the delegation inspected the area, including Sector-8 and 28, and gave a positive response. The company is expected to set up AI data centers, research labs, studios, startups, and offices of other major AI companies in the hub. The hub will focus on AI model development, data analytics, machine learning, research and innovation, and developing AI-based solutions for various industries.
The recent announcement in the central budget to provide tax exemptions on cloud services for data center companies until 2047 is expected to boost investments in the sector. This move is likely to attract more data center companies to Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna City. Currently, around 11 data center plots have been allocated in Noida and Greater Noida, and more are expected to be allocated in the coming days.
The proposed AI hub in Yamuna City will be the second AI hub in Uttar Pradesh, after Lucknow. The hub will cater to various industries and will have state-of-the-art facilities, including data centers and research labs.