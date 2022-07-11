Uttar Pradesh: Woman village head shot in Gorakhpur, tension prevails in the area

Image for representation

A woman village head in Uttar Pradesh`s Gorakhpur district was shot at by unidentified miscreants in Raghunathpur village, late on Sunday night.

The victim, Durgawati Devi has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

A heavy deployment of police has been made in the village where tension prevails.

According to reports, Durgawati was sitting outside her house when four miscreants wearing masks, came on motorbikes and shot at her.

Durgawati tried to run but was shot again after which she slumped to the ground.

Hearing the gunshots, people from the village ran towards her house and the miscreants fled in the meanwhile.

Sources said that an old enmity was possibly the motive behind the crime.

Police officials said that raids were being carried out at several places to arrest the suspects.