Uttar Pradesh: Woman changes gender to live with her girlfriend after families oppose relation

Representational image

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj changed her gender to be with her girlfriend after their families did not approve of their relationship.

The duo tried all the possible means to convince the families. However, as their efforts went in vain, one of them decided to undergo surgery to change her gender, India Today reported.

A team of doctors at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj conducted the sex reassignment surgery when altercations were made to her upper body parts and chest restructuring.

According to doctors, the surgery would take another 1.5 years, following which she would become a man.

"The woman will be given testosterone replacement therapy. The testosterone therapy will stimulate the growth of chest hair," the doctor said.

The doctor explained that after the gender change surgery, the woman would not be able to conceive and become pregnant.

"This is the first time that such an operation has been conducted and a time of around 18 months is expected to complete this. A full health check-up of the woman was done and she is doing fine," he added.

