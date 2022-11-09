Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Woman brutally beaten up with sticks over water dispute in field, video goes viral

A woman was brutally assaulted with sticks by a group of women over the issue of a water dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

Woman gets beaten up with sticks in UP (Screengrab from video)

A recent viral video from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district shows how a dispute regarding water in the fields turned extremely violent, with one woman being seriously injured after being beaten up with sticks by a group of women.

In a video that is now making waves on social media, a woman can be seen being assaulted and beaten up by other women from the area over a dispute over a water pipeline supplying water to the wrong field in the Uttar Pradesh district.

Rajkumar, a resident of Guwara Toyabpur village of Karari Kotwali area, was irrigating his field on Tuesday in the village but due to some damage and leakage in the pipeline, the water ended up going to the adjacent field, which belonged to Amar Singh.

Amar Singh was angered by the water flowing into his field and started hurling verbal abuses at Rajkumar and his wife Mamta Devi. When Mamta Devi protested against this fight, several women from Singh’s house broke into Rajkumar’s home.

The woman from Amar Singh’s house started beating up Mamta Devi brutally using sticks, the video of which was filmed by a bystander and uploaded on social media. Though Mamta Devi survived the beating, she sustained several injuries.

Police arrived on the spot to stop the brawl, rushing Mamta Devi to the hospital for her wounds. The police took the woman to the Kaushambi district hospital, where she is being treated.

The police probing the case said were informed that both the parties involved in the incident had injuries. Sadar CO Yogendra Krishna Narayan Singh said that the case is currently being probed and appropriate action will be taken as per the law.

