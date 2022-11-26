Uttar Pradesh: Woman assumed dead wakes up in the middle of funeral preparations | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

In a strange incident that occurred in the Deoria region of Uttar Pradesh, a woman who had been declared dead awoke as funeral arrangements were being made. The family learned of the woman's passing over the phone from the hospital, and the house gone into mourning.

Following this, the woman's family members quickly began making arrangements for the woman's final rites. The bamboo was cut and brought to the house to keep the dead body, and the villagers gathered as well. The family members later received a call explaining that she is still alive, Aaj Tak reported.

The woman's son Tinku realised that his mother had stopped breathing and had passed away as soon as he left for the village, driving his mother in a private ambulance. Over the phone, Tinku informed his family that his mother had passed away and that he would be bringing her body home. When the family heard this, they began to mourn her death. The family members began to sob and gather the items required for the funeral rites.

As preparations were being made, son Tinku called once more to report that the mother is breathing and appears to be alive. He had already arrived close to Chauri Chaura Tehsil in UP by this moment. After that, he had the mother checked in a private hospital, and when her condition was stable, he got her back home. The family members were pleased to see the woman in good health.

READ | New video of AAP minister Satyendar Jain emerges, seen meeting jail chief, guests