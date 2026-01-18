FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Uttar Pradesh witnesses alarming fall in female voters, names of 15.5 million women voters deleted from draft rolls in SIR first phase

Uttar Pradesh’s draft electoral roll released on January 6 represents removal of the names of more women than men after the Second phase of SIR process, officials said. According to the official data, names of 1.55 crore female voters have been deleted.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 05:32 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh’s draft electoral roll released on January 6 represents removal of the names of more women than men after the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, officials said. According to the official data, names of 1.55 crore female voters and 1.34 crore male voters have been deleted from the draft electoral roll. With this, the total number of deleted names is 28.9 million (2.89 crore) throughout the state. This number is roughly 20 lakhs more than the male voters deleted. 

The draft electoral roll shows a fall in the gender ratio from 877, according to 2025 voter list, females per 1,000 males to 824, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Ranwa on Saturday. He also said that among the 12.55 crore voters retained in the draft electoral rolls, the number of women voters is 5.67 crore and men voters us 6.89 crore. On being asked about such a massive number of deletion of women voters’ names, Ranwa said that it was due to duplication.  

Among the places in UP, Sahibabad has recorded the highest decline in gender ratio of 133, where the voters fell from 779 to 646.  

The CEO said that their names were earlier registered in the voter list of their father’s place 

and after their marriage they were registered as voters at their husband’s place. In the 2025 voter list, 71.18 lakh women voters above 25 years had mentioned their father’s address and were under the radar of the Election Commission. The names of 42.15 lakh such women voters were deleted under the SIR process while the names of 29.4 lakh such women voters were kept intact, he said.  

According to Hindustan Times, the CEO said that as per the 2025 voter list, 4.16 crore voters were registered in the urban areas of the state and the number dropped to 2.99 crore after the first phase of SIR. 

In urban areas, 1.17 crore voters, which is about (28%) have been deleted. In the current context, the number of rural voters has also fallen from 11.28 crore to 9.56 crore after the deletion of 1.27 crore (15.23%) names, the CEO said.  

Urban areas like Lucknow (30%), Ghaziabad (28.8%), Balrampur (26%), Kanpur Nagar (25.5%), and Meerut (24.7%) had the highest voter deletions in the draft list compared to the 2025 voter list. 

