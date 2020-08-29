Uttar Pradesh Weekend Lockdown News: Under CM Yogi Adityanath's order, UP Police keep strict vigil on COVID-19 protocols

Looking at the ever-increasing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern about it and issued strict instructions to adhere to the weekend lockdown protocols in the state.

The impact has been visible since this morning. The Chief Minister's orders are being strictly implemented in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh. The police have placed barricades at about 212 places and conducting routine checking. The cops are also levying fines on people who are unnecessarily out on the streets.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the closure of all shops for the weekends, strictly adhering to the lockdown. He had said that a special drive of cleanliness, sanitization, and fogging will be carried out in these two days, adding that while these actions are helping to break the chain of the coronavirus, effective control over communicable diseases is also being established.

In the meantime, Yogi has directed to maintain special vigilance in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Shahjahanpur. The Chief Minister has also issued orders to strengthen the medical system in all the districts of the state. He said that all medical equipment, including ventilators, should remain functional in all the COVID-19 hospitals.

A 48-hour backup of oxygen supply must also be available. The Chief Minister has entrusted the District Magistrates with the responsibility of strictly following the instructions to cut the coronavirus disease spread as much as possible.