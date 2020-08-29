Uttar Pradesh Weekend Lockdown News: Under CM Yogi Adityanath's order, UP Police keep strict vigil on COVID-19 protocols

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

Meet India's richest billionaire in service sector who co-founded Rs 99,278 crore company, his net worth is...

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 tomorrow

Zoya Akhtar reveals she was trolled for delay in Made In Heaven season 2: 'No matter what I post...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

AI reimagines Marvel superheroes in retro avatars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh Leave Many Dead, Hundreds Injured, But Why? | Explained

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

Zoya Akhtar reveals she was trolled for delay in Made In Heaven season 2: 'No matter what I post...'

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

HomeIndia

India

Uttar Pradesh Weekend Lockdown News: Under CM Yogi Adityanath's order, UP Police keep strict vigil on COVID-19 protocols

Looking at the ever-increasing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern about it and issued strict instructions to adhere to the weekend lockdown protocols in the state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 29, 2020, 03:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Looking at the ever-increasing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern about it and issued strict instructions to adhere to the weekend lockdown protocols in the state.

The impact has been visible since this morning. The Chief Minister's orders are being strictly implemented in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh. The police have placed barricades at about 212 places and conducting routine checking. The cops are also levying fines on people who are unnecessarily out on the streets.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the closure of all shops for the weekends, strictly adhering to the lockdown. He had said that a special drive of cleanliness, sanitization, and fogging will be carried out in these two days, adding that while these actions are helping to break the chain of the coronavirus, effective control over communicable diseases is also being established.

In the meantime, Yogi has directed to maintain special vigilance in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Shahjahanpur. The Chief Minister has also issued orders to strengthen the medical system in all the districts of the state. He said that all medical equipment, including ventilators, should remain functional in all the COVID-19 hospitals.

A 48-hour backup of oxygen supply must also be available. The Chief Minister has entrusted the District Magistrates with the responsibility of strictly following the instructions to cut the coronavirus disease spread as much as possible. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her business, Ratan Tata connection, her husband was...

Meet man who slept on station, started with Rs 1000, now runs Rs 36000 crore company, know his net worth, business

NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, check state-wise registration dates, MBBS seats

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE